Reduce Minda Corporation; target of Rs 77: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Minda Corporation

Minda Corp posted weak margin performance in 2QFY21. Revenue grew 17% YoY while EBITDA remain flat dragged by contraction in gross margin. EBITDA margin stood at 10% (-187bps YoY) led by weak margin in both Mechatronics and Wiring harness segment. Net profit de-grew 40% YoY suppressed by higher interest cost. Mechatronics business grew 14% YoY supported by higher aftermarket and exports sales. However, margin contracted 110bps YoY to 12.7% led by weaker product mix and commodity inflation. Although Wiring harness business jumped 21% YoY in 2QFY21 supported by increase in content per vehicle for 2W due to BS VI, margin suppressed 290bps YoY to 6.7% to due to increase in copper prices and weaker mix. We expect margin continue to be under pressure in Wiring harness business in near term to medium term due to high copper prices and adverse product mix. The Company has decided to bring private equity investment through issue of 11.8mn preference share (~5% equity dilution) to Phi Capital Management at Rs 70/share (total worth upto Rs 830mn). As per the management, Phi Capital will help the company to increase productivity through strategic and operational support, scale business and maximize profitability.

Outlook

Given the high fluctuation on margin of Wiring harness business as linked with commodity indexation, elevating interest cost and equity dilution, we reduce EPS estimates by 17/21% for FY22/23E. We change our rating from Buy to Reduce with TP Rs 77(based on 14xFY23E EPS).

