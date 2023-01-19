English
    Reduce Mastek; target of Rs 1520: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended reduce rating on Mastek with a target price of Rs 1520 in its research report dated January 18, 2023.

    January 19, 2023 / 08:43 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Mastek


    Mastek Ltd (Mastek) offers data, apps, cloud services to public & private enterprise in the UK, US, Middle East, Asia Pacific and India. • The company’s recent acquisition of Evosys has enabled Mastek to provide end-to-end solutions and improves margins from ~14% to 21% • Net debt free and healthy double digit return ratio (with RoCE of 20%).



    Outlook


    We change our rating on the stock from HOLD to REDUCE. We value Mastek at Rs 1,520 i.e. 13x P/E on FY25E EPS.


