English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Lupin; target of Rs 779: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended reduce rating on Lupin with a target price of Rs 779 in its research report dated June 23, 2023.

    Broker Research
    June 26, 2023 / 11:01 AM IST
    reduce

    reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Lupin

    After a long wait, the USFDA granted final approval for gSpiriva, a generic equivalent for the Spiriva Handihaler, worth $1.26 billion in US annual sales. Lupin’s exclusive rights for the drug would help it clock double-digit revenue growth in the segment over the next two years. The drug’s high value and limited competition status will add ~$96 million in FY24E and ~$76 million in FY25E to Lupin’s US revenues, respectively, which makes us raise our revenue and earnings growth estimates by ~4.3%/ ~7.2% and ~7.4%/~5.4%, for FY24E and FY25E, respectively. Lupin eyes a rise in EBITDA margins with the addition of gSpiriva. Though it has guided for exit EBITDA margin of 18% in FY2024E, margins are likely to lag those of its peers. A comeback in margins will ride hugely on cost rationalisation at key plants and other cost-saving initiatives and an overall improvement in US business margins, which seems unlikely.

    Outlook

    Though the launch of a new drug boosts revenue and earnings prospects for Lupin over the next two fiscals, however uncertain margins trajectory and weak return ratios coupled with recent runup in stock baked in the positives, rich valuation at ~35.7x /~23.1x its FY24/FY25E EPS make us cautious on stock, thus we maintain a REDUCE rating, while we raise our PT to Rs 779.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Lupin - 26 -06 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Lupin #Recommendations #Reduce #Sharekhan
    first published: Jun 26, 2023 11:01 am