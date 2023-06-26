Reduce Lupin; target of Rs 779: Sharekhan

reduce

Sharekhan's research report on Lupin

After a long wait, the USFDA granted final approval for gSpiriva, a generic equivalent for the Spiriva Handihaler, worth $1.26 billion in US annual sales. Lupin’s exclusive rights for the drug would help it clock double-digit revenue growth in the segment over the next two years. The drug’s high value and limited competition status will add ~$96 million in FY24E and ~$76 million in FY25E to Lupin’s US revenues, respectively, which makes us raise our revenue and earnings growth estimates by ~4.3%/ ~7.2% and ~7.4%/~5.4%, for FY24E and FY25E, respectively. Lupin eyes a rise in EBITDA margins with the addition of gSpiriva. Though it has guided for exit EBITDA margin of 18% in FY2024E, margins are likely to lag those of its peers. A comeback in margins will ride hugely on cost rationalisation at key plants and other cost-saving initiatives and an overall improvement in US business margins, which seems unlikely.

Outlook

Though the launch of a new drug boosts revenue and earnings prospects for Lupin over the next two fiscals, however uncertain margins trajectory and weak return ratios coupled with recent runup in stock baked in the positives, rich valuation at ~35.7x /~23.1x its FY24/FY25E EPS make us cautious on stock, thus we maintain a REDUCE rating, while we raise our PT to Rs 779.

