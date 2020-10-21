172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-larsen-and-toubro-technology-target-of-rs-1585-hdfc-securities-5990521.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 12:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Larsen and Toubro Technology; target of Rs 1585: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Larsen and Toubro Technology with a target price of Rs 1585 in its research report dated October 20, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology


We maintain REDUCE on L&T Tech (LTTS), as valuations more than adequately factor in the recovery curve. 2Q print was slightly ahead of estimates, and the growth rebound (despite 3Q furlough uncertainty) is supported by a pick-up in deal activity (deal pipeline and wins higher by ~16% over the previous quarter). While LTTS has a strong pedigree in ER&D with a well-diversified service portfolio, factors such as business cyclicality, higher discretionary nature, and slower pace of large deal conversion result in sequential volatility. The revised USD revenue guidance of -7% to -8% (-9% to -10% organic earlier) in FY21 implies +3.4 to 4.9% QoQ over 3Q-4Q and includes consolidation of Orchestra Tech (~2% QoQ in 3Q).


Outlook


Improvement in cash generation with a reduction in DSO (including unbilled) is positive. Our target price of Rs 1,585, is based on 18x Sep-22E EPS (DCF-implied at 18x and historical average at 19x).


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #Larsen and Toubro Technology #Recommendations #Reduce

