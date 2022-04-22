Reduce Larsen and Toubro Technology Services: target of Rs 3908: ICICI Securities

live bse live

ICICI Securities research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services

LTTS reported a miss on revenue growth by 130bps at 3.1% QoQ USD (Isec:4.4%). In CC terms, revenues grew 3.6% QoQ. In terms of verticals, Transportation reported strong growth of 7.8% QoQ, followed by Plant Engineering (+3% QoQ). Telecom & Hi-tech grew 1.1% QoQ, while Industrial Products / Medical Devices remained largely flat sequentially. Management guided for organic growth of 13.5-15.5% YoY USD for FY23 which is way below our/consensus revenue growth estimate of ~19%. We believe the guidance is a bit conservative against the backdrop of the robust vertical and deal pipeline commentary. We forecast 14.5%/14% revenue growth for LTTS for FY23/24.

Outlook

While LTTS is well positioned to play the ERD theme and grow at premium rates, we do not find the risk-reward favourable. We value the stock at 32x (earlier 34x) FY24E EPS. Maintain REDUCE rating with a revised target price of Rs3,908 (prior: Rs4,413).

