    Reduce Larsen and Toubro Technology Services; target of Rs 3802: Arihant Capital

    Arihant Capital recommended Reduce rating on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services with a target price of Rs 3802 in its research report dated April 22, 2022.

    April 22, 2022 / 11:05 PM IST
     
     
    Arihant Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro Technology Services


    The company clocked a revenue constant currency of $232 mn, +3.1%/+17.5% QoQ/YoY against our estimate of $235 mn led by growth in Transportation, Industrial Products and Plant Engineering. The consolidated revenue stood at INR 17,561 Mn, +4.1%/+21.9% QoQ/YoY against our estimate of INR 17,574 Mn.EBIT of INR 3,274 Mn +4.1%/+36.9% QoQ/YoY against our estimate of INR 3,339 Mn. EBIT margin of 18.6%, 1bps QoQ/+342bps YoY against our estimate of 19.0% supported by investments in talent and innovation. PAT of INR 2,632 Mn +5.4%/+27.8% QoQ/YoY was against our estimate of INR 2,759 Mn. EPS stood at INR 24.83, +5.2%/+34.8% QoQ/YoY. The company maintains FY23 USD revenue growth guidance of 13.5-15.5% Deal bookings strong: Total of 6 deals more than $10 mn won in Q4, that includes a $100 mn plus deal in EACV and another $25 mn plus deal. Revenues from digital and leading-edge technologies stood at 57% during the quarter. Headcount stood at 20,861 in Q4FY22. Offshore revenue mix was down 410 bps QoQ to 54.6% as travel resumes globally. The company’s utilization (including trainees) was down 80 bps QoQ 75.1% on higher fresher addition. L&T Technology Services declares a final dividend of INR 15/share.



    Outlook


    The demand environment in FY23 would continue to be very strong led by its focus on 6 key bets. Considering expensive valuations and near-term margin pressure, we value LTTS at a PE of 31x to its FY24E EPS of INR 122.7, which yields a target price of INR 3,802 per share. We downgrade our rating to Reduce from Neutral.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Broker Research
    Tags: #Arihant Capital #Larsen and Toubro Technology Services #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: Apr 22, 2022 11:05 pm
