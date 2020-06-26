Reduce Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 1900: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech

LTI with its tech solutions and GTM approach is ready to win clients under the current race of digital transformation. LTI is continually focusing on improving capabilities via innovation and integrating existing acquisitions in its’ Mosaic platform Strategy. Vertical commentary largely remains upbeat and potential large deal ramp-up (Added $315mn in Net new TCV through 8 large deals in FY20) and pipeline will support growth. Thus with differentiated capabilities matching with client’s current requirements, LTI would continue to remain in the Leader’s quadrant with sustained financial outperformance, making its way into the Big League.

Outlook

We believe the LTI offers a strong structural opportunity and thus maintain it as one of our preferred pick but would wait for better entry price into the name.







