you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 10:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Larsen and Toubro Infotech; target of Rs 1900: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Reduce rating on Larsen and Toubro Infotech with a target price of Rs 1900 in its research report dated June 25, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Larsen and Toubro Infotech


LTI with its tech solutions and GTM approach is ready to win clients under the current race of digital transformation. LTI is continually focusing on improving capabilities via innovation and integrating existing acquisitions in its’ Mosaic platform Strategy. Vertical commentary largely remains upbeat and potential large deal ramp-up (Added $315mn in Net new TCV through 8 large deals in FY20) and pipeline will support growth. Thus with differentiated capabilities matching with client’s current requirements, LTI would continue to remain in the Leader’s quadrant with sustained financial outperformance, making its way into the Big League.



Outlook


We believe the LTI offers a strong structural opportunity and thus maintain it as one of our preferred pick but would wait for better entry price into the name.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 26, 2020 10:58 am

tags #Dolat Capital #Larsen and Toubro Infotech #Recommendations #Reduce

