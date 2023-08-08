Reduce KEC International; target of Rs 511 : HDFC Securities

Reduce

HDFC Securities' research report on KEC International

KEC reported Q1FY24 numbers with a slightly better EBITDA margin profile. Its revenue/EBITDA/APAT beat our estimates by 8.4%/18.2%/3.4x. However, the standalone PAT margin came in at the lowest level. It won orders worth INR 45bn (i.e. 18% of FY24 guidance of INR 250bn) in FYTD24. With L1 of INR 50bn, the order book (OB) as of Jun’23 stood at the record high level of INR 350bn (~2x FY23 revenue). There has been movement in collections from Afghanistan as KEC received INR 2.2bn in FYTD24. The consolidated net debt, including the interestbearing acceptances, stood at INR 57.1bn, an increase of INR 7.3bn from INR 49.9bn as of Mar’23, and remains our key concern. The interest cost for Q1FY24 came in at 3.7% (vs. 3.0/2.9% YoY/QoQ) of revenue. The NWC days as of Jun’23 stood at 126 and are expected to be ~110 by FY24-end. KEC reiterated its FY24 revenue guidance of INR 200bn (+16% YoY) with the EBITDA margin at ~7%. Given slightly better margins in this quarter, we would like to wait for a few quarters for a clear trend to emerge on the margin profile.



Given the debt-heavy balance sheet, we maintain REDUCE with an increased TP of INR 511/share (14x Jun-25E EPS, vs. 13x earlier). Our multiple increase reflects improving visibility on margin recovery and the strong bid tender pipeline. Rerating continues to depend upon debt reduction and margin recovery.

