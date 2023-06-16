Reduce KEC International; target of Rs 433: HDFC Securities

reduce

HDFC Securities' research report on KEC International

We attended the KEC International (KEC) Annual Investor Conference for FY23 held on 16 June 2023 in Mumbai. We noted the following key takeaways from the call: (1) KEC has guided for an order inflow (OI) of INR 250bn for FY24, of which FYTD24 OI stands at INR 25.9bn (~10.3% of FY24 guidance); (2) with completion of largely all legacy (loss-making EPC) projects by H1FY24, the SAE projects are expected to achieve a positive PBT margin from H2FY24; (3) it guided for FY24 revenue of INR 200bn+ with EBITDA margins of 6/8% in H1/H2FY24. This shall result in an FY24 EBITDA margin of ~7%; (4) it guided FY24 debt to be at similar levels i.e. ~INR 50bn, as of Mar’23. Further, the FY24 interest cost will be 2.5-2.6% of FY24 revenue; (5) management has guided that it would bring NWC days down to 110 by FY24-end.

Outlook

Given rich valuation, a debt-heavy balance sheet, elevated working capital and weak profitability, we maintain our REDUCE rating on the stock, while increasing the target price to INR 433/share (13x Mar-24E EPS). Substantial debt reduction and margin recovery are key for rerating.

