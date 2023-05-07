Reduce KEC International; target of Rs 400: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on KEC International
KEC reported Q4FY23 numbers with a slight recovery in the consolidated margins. However, the standalone margin continues to be at multi-year low levels. With FY23 order inflow (OI) of INR 223.8bn (vs. revised guidance of INR 180-190bn) and L1 on INR 35bn, the order book (OB) as of Mar’23 stood at INR 340bn (~2x FY23 revenue). There has been movement in collections from Afghanistan as KEC received INR 500mn in Q4FY24 and it expects another INR 2bn by May-23 end. The consolidated net debt, including the interest-bearing acceptances, stood at INR 49.9bn, a decrease of INR 6.3bn from INR 56.2bn, as of Dec’22. The interest cost for FY23 came in at 3.12% (vs. 2.3% YoY) of revenue. KEC expects the interest cost to reduce from Q1FY24 onwards. KEC guided for FY24 revenue to grow by 15% YoY with the EBITDA margin at ~7% and OI of INR 250bn.
Outlook
Given the debt-heavy balance sheet, elevated working capital, and weak profitability, we maintain REDUCE with a TP of INR 400/share (13x Mar25E EPS). Rerating depends on debt reduction and margin recovery.
