Reduce KEC International; target of Rs 400: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on KEC International

KEC reported Q4FY23 numbers with a slight recovery in the consolidated margins. However, the standalone margin continues to be at multi-year low levels. With FY23 order inflow (OI) of INR 223.8bn (vs. revised guidance of INR 180-190bn) and L1 on INR 35bn, the order book (OB) as of Mar’23 stood at INR 340bn (~2x FY23 revenue). There has been movement in collections from Afghanistan as KEC received INR 500mn in Q4FY24 and it expects another INR 2bn by May-23 end. The consolidated net debt, including the interest-bearing acceptances, stood at INR 49.9bn, a decrease of INR 6.3bn from INR 56.2bn, as of Dec’22. The interest cost for FY23 came in at 3.12% (vs. 2.3% YoY) of revenue. KEC expects the interest cost to reduce from Q1FY24 onwards. KEC guided for FY24 revenue to grow by 15% YoY with the EBITDA margin at ~7% and OI of INR 250bn.



Outlook

Given the debt-heavy balance sheet, elevated working capital, and weak profitability, we maintain REDUCE with a TP of INR 400/share (13x Mar25E EPS). Rerating depends on debt reduction and margin recovery.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

KEC International - 05 -05 - 2023 -hdfc