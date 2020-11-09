172@29@17@106!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-karur-vysya-bank-target-of-rs-38-hdfc-securities-6087811.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

Last Updated : Nov 09, 2020 04:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Karur Vysya Bank; target of Rs 38: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Karur Vysya Bank with a target price of Rs 38 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Karur Vysya Bank


KVB’s 2QFY21 earnings were ahead of estimates as provisions were lower than expected. While the bank’s collection efficiency improved, reaching levels reported by many large stronger banks, disclosures on this front were a little ambiguous. Further, we believe that the proportion of COVID-19 related provisions is low, relative potential stress. Provisions are, therefore, likely to remain elevated as stress manifests, keeping return ratios depressed.


Outlook


This drives our REDUCE rating (target price of Rs 38).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 9, 2020 04:22 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #Karur Vysya Bank #Recommendations #Reduce

