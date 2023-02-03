Reduce Jubilant FoodWorks; target of Rs 475: HDFC Securities

live bse live

HDFC Securities' research report on Jubilant FoodWorks

Jubilant’s Q3 performance was a miss on all fronts. Revenue and LFL YoY growth was at 10% and 0.3% vs. the expectation of 12% and 4.5%. We were building up a weak consumption trend, but it came sharper than expected. GM was down 200/78bps YoY/QoQ to 75.5% (coming off from 78% in FY21). Inflationary headwinds with weaker offtake have been pressurising the margin. Furthermore, EBITDA margin was impacted by operating deleverage, resulting in a decline of 450/230bps YoY/QoQ to 22% (lowest of the last 10 quarters). Jubilant is trying to address the challenges by introduced entry level menu at INR 49 to drive footfalls in dine-in. It is also to counter the competition that has been aggressive at the entry level. We believe the EBITDA margin will remain under pressure, owing to (1) RM headwinds, (2) slower consumption trend not offering price actions, (3) faster store opening that would impact unit economics.

Outlook

We cut our EPS estimate by 12% for FY23-25. Our target price is INR 475 (INR 450 for Domino’s at 45x P/E on Dec-24E EPS + INR 25 for other initiatives). We maintain REDUCE.

