Reduce Indostar Capital Finance; target of Rs 303: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Indostar Capital Finance

INDOSTAR’s earnings were below estimates on account of worse-thanexpected operating performance. The company, like many of its peers, reported a sharp improvement in retail collection efficiency (~100% in October; incl. overdues). De-growth in the corporate portfolio will continue to weigh down on overall growth in the near term, and this portfolio could continue to pose asset quality risks.

Outlook

This drives our REDUCE rating (target price of Rs 303). In the near term, we will watch for steps towards compliance with promoter shareholding requirements and possible inorganic growth.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.