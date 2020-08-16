Reduce Indostar Capital Finance; target of Rs 267: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Indostar Capital Finance

INDOSTAR’s 1Q earnings came in above the estimates due to lower-than-expected operating and tax expenditure. The company is now well-positioned on the liquidity, capital and funding fronts, as a result of the equity infusion by Brookfield.. While the retail portfolio under moratorium registered a sharp fall, the corporate portfolio under moratorium was sticky, which would keep asset quality risks and provisions elevated and return ratios subdued in the near term.

Outlook

We, thus, maintain REDUCE with a target price of Rs 267.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.