172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-indostar-capital-finance-target-of-rs-267-hdfc-securities-5708911.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 07:55 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Indostar Capital Finance; target of Rs 267: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Indostar Capital Finance with a target price of Rs 267 in its research report dated August 14, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

HDFC Securities' research report on Indostar Capital Finance


INDOSTAR’s 1Q earnings came in above the estimates due to lower-than-expected operating and tax expenditure. The company is now well-positioned on the liquidity, capital and funding fronts, as a result of the equity infusion by Brookfield.. While the retail portfolio under moratorium registered a sharp fall, the corporate portfolio under moratorium was sticky, which would keep asset quality risks and provisions elevated and return ratios subdued in the near term.



Outlook


We, thus, maintain REDUCE with a target price of Rs 267.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 07:55 am

tags #HDFC Securities #IndoStar Capital Finance #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.