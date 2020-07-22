App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce ICICI Prudential Life; target of Rs 445: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on ICICI Prudential Life with a target price of Rs 445 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Prudential Life


We like IPRU’s re-engineered business model, which is focused on a more diversified product mix (increasing PAR + NPAR) along with an increased protection share. We, however, remain wary of the current COVID-19 situation and believe that outlook for FY21E remains challenged and build in a 16.3% decline in FY21E VNB; post which we expect VNB to grow at FY21E23E CAGR of 18.5%. In our opinion, a difficult FY21E is most likely to delay achieving the goal of doubling VNB by FY23E.



Outlook


We downgrade our rating on IPRU to REDUCE with a DCF-derived target price of Rs 445 (Mar-21E EV + 23.6x Mar-22E VNB). The stock is currently trading at FY21/22E P/EV of 2.5/2.2x and P/VNB of 30.2/23.3x. Key risks are lower-than-expected growth, protection share or higher mortality as a result of the pandemic.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:27 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #ICICI Prudential life #Recommendations #Reduce

