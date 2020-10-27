172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-icici-lombard-target-of-rs-1141-hdfc-securities-6021401.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 27, 2020 01:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce ICICI Lombard; target of Rs 1141: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on ICICI Lombard with a target price of Rs 1141 in its research report dated October 26, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Lombard


While FY21E is expected to be a muted year in terms of top-line growth, we believe ICICIGI will deliver lower CORs. We remain cautious on health claims as a second wave of COVID-19 may result in significant increase in claims. Additionally, changing regulations in motor are expected to drive down both claims and tariffs, creating supernormal profitability in the short term. We believe that this period (of supernormal profitability) will be shortlived, as we expect IRDAI to restrict TP pricing growth, thereby restricting profitability.


Outlook


We believe the market is not factoring this risk; accordingly, we rate ICICIGI a REDUCE with a target price of Rs 1,141 (DDM derived Sep-22E P/E of 26.4x and a P/ABV of 5.2x).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 27, 2020 01:06 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #ICICI Lombard #Recommendations #Reduce

