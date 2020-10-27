Reduce ICICI Lombard; target of Rs 1141: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on ICICI Lombard

While FY21E is expected to be a muted year in terms of top-line growth, we believe ICICIGI will deliver lower CORs. We remain cautious on health claims as a second wave of COVID-19 may result in significant increase in claims. Additionally, changing regulations in motor are expected to drive down both claims and tariffs, creating supernormal profitability in the short term. We believe that this period (of supernormal profitability) will be shortlived, as we expect IRDAI to restrict TP pricing growth, thereby restricting profitability.

Outlook

We believe the market is not factoring this risk; accordingly, we rate ICICIGI a REDUCE with a target price of Rs 1,141 (DDM derived Sep-22E P/E of 26.4x and a P/ABV of 5.2x).

