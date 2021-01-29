MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Reduce Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2535: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2535 in its research report dated January 27, 2021.

Broker Research
January 29, 2021 / 06:57 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Revenues came ahead of our estimate but APAT was in line. Core business registered 7% sales growth - was a marginal beat. Beauty and personal care business reported 9.7% growth after 4 consecutive quarters of decline, was a positive surprise. Most discretionary categories witnessed revamp during the quarter. However, increase in RM and brand investment in key categories resulted in EBITDA margin contraction. We believe that the brand investment would help HUL in the long run. We have tweaked our FY21/FY22/FY23E EPS estimates to Rs 34.0/40.0/46.1 to factor in Q3 performance. Valuing the stock at 55x FY23E EPS, we have arrived at a TP of Rs 2,535.



Outlook


We Maintain Reduce. Considering recent run up in stock price, there is limited room for further upside. However, fundamentally, we see high growth prospects for HUL going ahead. Buy on dips.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Dolat Capital Market #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations #Reduce
first published: Jan 29, 2021 06:57 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

Coronavirus Essential | India's vaccine production capacity is world's is best asset, says UN chief; Novavax less effective against UK strain

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.