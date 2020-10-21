172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-hindustan-unilever-target-of-rs-2320-dolat-capital-market-5994251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2320: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2320 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Hindustan Unilever


HUL’s Q2FY21 revenue was ahead of our estimate, but APAT was in line. Core business registered 3% sales growth with 1% volume growth. Foods and Refreshment posted mere 60bps expansion in EBIT margin – was a muted performance. Addition of GSK portfolio is expected to enhance margins here on. Small SKU’s contribution has increased in rural areas while consumption of large packs has remained firm in urban geographies. 80% of the company’s portfolio, related to health, hygiene and nutrition grew in double digits during the quarter. Ex-GSK, Home care/Personal care reported 1.6%/0.2% sales decline. We have maintained our FY21E and FY22E EPS to Rs 34.3 and Rs 40.0 and introduced FY23E EPS estimates at Rs 46.4.


Outlook


Valuing the stock at 50x FY23E EPS we have arrived at a TP of Rs 2,320. We Maintain Reduce. Considering recent run in stock price, there is limited room for further up-move. However, fundamentally, we see high growth prospects for HUL going ahead. Buy on dips.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #Dolat Capital Market #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations #Reduce

