App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2320: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended reduce rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2320 in its research report dated July 21, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Hindustan Unilever


Revenues came in line with our estimate but EBITDA and APAT was a beat. Core business registered 8% volume de-growth - was in line. Core business witnessed 170bps deterioration in margins but merger with GSK Consumer was margin accretive, helped restrict margin contraction to 110bps. Small SKU’s contribution has increased in rural areas while consumption of large packs has remained firm in urban geographies. 80% of the company’s portfolio (including GSK), related to health, hygiene and nutrition grew by 6% during the quarter. Ex-GSK, Home care/Personal care/Food & refreshment reported 2%/12%/4% sales decline. We have maintained our FY21E and FY22E EPS to Rs 34.3 and Rs 40.0. Though the operational performance was better than estimate, persistent supply constraints would have impact in ensuing quarters.



Outlook


Maintain TP at Rs 2,320 (58x FY22E). We Maintain Reduce. Considering recent run in stock price, there is limited room for further up-move. However, fundamentally, we see high growth prospects for HUL going ahead. Buy on dips.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:08 pm

tags #Dolat Capital #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.