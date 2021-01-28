MARKET NEWS

Reduce Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2315: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2315 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

January 28, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Hindustan Unilever


HUL posted a mixed result, with revenue/EBITDA growth of 20/17% (HSIE 18/19%). Ex-GSK, revenue grew by 7% YoY with UVG of 4% YoY (in-line). The company saw a recovery in demand for discretionary as well as OOH categories and revenue pressure eased out. Health, Hygiene and Nutrition (80% mix) continued to deliver strong double-digit growth, supported by new launches and price hikes. Market share gains in e-comm (market share above pre-COVID level) and strong rural growth (2x YoY) drove revenue growth. Nutrition portfolio (GSK) posted double-digit growth, and supply issues are over. High commodity inflation impacted GM, despite an improved product mix. A&P expenses returned to growth as the company resumed investments.


Outlook


We expect a sustained recovery in the discretionary portfolio along with growth acceleration in nutrition portfolio. We maintain our EPS estimates for FY21/FY22/FY23. We value HUL at 52x P/E on Mar-23E EPS to derive a TP of Rs 2,315. Maintain REDUCE, as there is limited scope for re-rating.


TAGS: #HDFC Securities #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations #Reduce
first published: Jan 28, 2021 03:48 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.