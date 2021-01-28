Reduce Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2315: HDFC Securities

live bse live

HDFC Securities' research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUL posted a mixed result, with revenue/EBITDA growth of 20/17% (HSIE 18/19%). Ex-GSK, revenue grew by 7% YoY with UVG of 4% YoY (in-line). The company saw a recovery in demand for discretionary as well as OOH categories and revenue pressure eased out. Health, Hygiene and Nutrition (80% mix) continued to deliver strong double-digit growth, supported by new launches and price hikes. Market share gains in e-comm (market share above pre-COVID level) and strong rural growth (2x YoY) drove revenue growth. Nutrition portfolio (GSK) posted double-digit growth, and supply issues are over. High commodity inflation impacted GM, despite an improved product mix. A&P expenses returned to growth as the company resumed investments.

Outlook

We expect a sustained recovery in the discretionary portfolio along with growth acceleration in nutrition portfolio. We maintain our EPS estimates for FY21/FY22/FY23. We value HUL at 52x P/E on Mar-23E EPS to derive a TP of Rs 2,315. Maintain REDUCE, as there is limited scope for re-rating.

