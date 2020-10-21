Reduce Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2060: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities research report on Hindustan Unilever

HUL posted a mixed result, with a marginal beat in revenue (3% vs 1% HSIE), but a slight miss in margins. UVG was at +1% (HSIE -2%). Home Care remained weak at 2% YoY decline as demand for fabric wash was sluggish (also impacted by price cuts). BPC recovered well but was flat after a sharp 12% YoY decline in 1QFY21. F&R clocked strong growth of 19% (ex-GSK), aided by in-home consumption. The company clocked double-digit growth in 80% of its portfolio, which indicates a strong recovery. GM contracted by 145bps YoY due to commodity inflation and adverse product mix. ASP saw a sequential increase as the company resumed investments. We expect a gradual recovery in core categories in 2HFY21. We maintain our below-consensus EPS estimate for FY21/FY22/FY23.

Outlook

We roll forward our target price to Sep-22E EPS and value HUL at 50x P/E to derive a TP of Rs 2,060. Maintain REDUCE on a muted absolute growth trajectory and limited scope for re-rating.

