Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 06:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Hindustan Unilever; target of Rs 2060: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Hindustan Unilever with a target price of Rs 2060 in its research report dated October 21, 2020.

HDFC Securities research report on Hindustan Unilever


HUL posted a mixed result, with a marginal beat in revenue (3% vs 1% HSIE), but a slight miss in margins. UVG was at +1% (HSIE -2%). Home Care remained weak at 2% YoY decline as demand for fabric wash was sluggish (also impacted by price cuts). BPC recovered well but was flat after a sharp 12% YoY decline in 1QFY21. F&R clocked strong growth of 19% (ex-GSK), aided by in-home consumption. The company clocked double-digit growth in 80% of its portfolio, which indicates a strong recovery. GM contracted by 145bps YoY due to commodity inflation and adverse product mix. ASP saw a sequential increase as the company resumed investments. We expect a gradual recovery in core categories in 2HFY21. We maintain our below-consensus EPS estimate for FY21/FY22/FY23.


Outlook


We roll forward our target price to Sep-22E EPS and value HUL at 50x P/E to derive a TP of Rs 2,060. Maintain REDUCE on a muted absolute growth trajectory and limited scope for re-rating.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 21, 2020 06:21 pm

tags #HDFC Securities #Hindustan Unilever #Recommendations #Reduce

