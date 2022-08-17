English
    Reduce Hester Biosciences; target of Rs 2015: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct recommended reduce rating on Hester Biosciences with a target price of Rs 2015 in its research report dated August 16, 2022.

    August 17, 2022 / 03:20 PM IST
     
     
    ICICI Direct's research report on Hester Biosciences


    Hester is one of India’s leading animal healthcare companies & the second largest poultry vaccine manufacturer in the country. It has a strategic presence in 30+ countries with key markets being India, Nepal and Tanzania. It operates through four broad verticals: poultry vaccines, poultry health products, animal vaccines and animal health products • Revenue segment wise: poultry healthcare:73%, animal healthcare: 27%.


    Outlook


    Downgraded from HOLD to REDUCE due to adverse demand environment for poultry vaccines, slower ramp-up in Africa business, delay and uncertainty in execution of tenders along with dwindling margins. We value Hester at Rs 2015 (base business at Rs 1967 i.e. 38x FY24E EPS of Rs 51.8 + NPV of Rs 49 for Covaxin DS opportunity).


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Hester Biosciences - 160822 - ic

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Hester Biosciences #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: Aug 17, 2022 03:20 pm
