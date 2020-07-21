Reduce Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 2990: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Hero MotoCorp

Hero Motocorp (HMCL) in its FY20 annual report, throws light on certain key aspects with regards to Covid-19 induced near term uncertainty on its business operations as well change in key trends. On the other hand, certain optimism is displayed due to certain factors such as potential recovery in semi urban/rural areas, increasing preference towards personal mobility due to safety needs and pent up in underlying demand. As incomes are affected due to the pandemic, downgrading is being witnessed, which may push up growth in the entry-level bike segment, HMCL is poised to gain incremental market share due to market leadership (69%).

Outlook

Management's objectives include filling up gaps in the product portfolio (premium bike and scooters bikes) and improving penetration in export markets, although progress along with benefits accrued from above initiatives remain visible to a marginal extent, in current context.







