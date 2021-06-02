MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Reduce Heidelberg Cement India target of Rs 225: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended reduce rating on Heidelberg Cement India with a target price of Rs 225 in its research report dated May 31, 2021.

Broker Research
June 02, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Heidelberg Cement India


HEIM’s EBITDA/EPS grew at a CAGR of 18%/49% over FY16-FY21, predominantly led by revival in prices post consolidation in the central region. EBITDA/t grew at CAGR of 17.8% while volumes grew mere 0.2% due to capacity constraints and focus on nearby markets. Strong prices in the region has attracted meaningful surge in volumes from other regions. Increased supplies due to inflow from other regions and upcoming new capacities would keep prices under check. HEIM expanded capacity by 20% to 6.3mnt through debottlenecking. However, we believe that contraction in margins would considerably neutralize the volume growth.


Outlook


Hence, we expect EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 4% over FY20-FY23e. Given the tepid outlook on earnings growth and unattractive valuations, we downgrade the rating on stock to Reduce with TP of Rs225 (earlier Rs218), EV/EBITDA of 7.5x FY23e.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Heidelberg Cement India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Reduce
first published: Jun 2, 2021 04:11 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

Future Wise | Here's why a real estate MBA degree would come handy

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.