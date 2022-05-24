Reduce Heidelberg Cement India; target of Rs 195: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Heidelberg Cement India

Heidelberg cement India (HEIM) reported weak Q4FY22 earnings. EBITDA came below our estimates by 9% at Rs980mn, down 36% YoY. Steeper than expected increase in costs drove the miss. HEIM’s EBITDA/EPS grew at a CAGR of 9%/24% over FY17-FY22, predominantly led by revival in prices with consolidation in the central region. EBITDA/t grew at CAGR of 7.5% while volumes grew mere 1.3% due to capacity constraints and focus on nearby markets. Strong prices in the region has attracted meaningful surge in volumes from other regions. Increased supplies due to inflow from other regions and upcoming new capacities would keep margins under check.

Outlook

Given the tepid outlook on earnings growth due to capacity constraints and contraction in margins, we maintain Reduce rating with revised TP of Rs195 (earlier Rs200), EV/EBITDA of 7.0x FY24e.

