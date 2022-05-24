English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce Heidelberg Cement India; target of Rs 195: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Reduce rating on Heidelberg Cement India with a target price of Rs 195 in its research report dated May 23, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Heidelberg Cement India


    Heidelberg cement India (HEIM) reported weak Q4FY22 earnings. EBITDA came below our estimates by 9% at Rs980mn, down 36% YoY. Steeper than expected increase in costs drove the miss. HEIM’s EBITDA/EPS grew at a CAGR of 9%/24% over FY17-FY22, predominantly led by revival in prices with consolidation in the central region. EBITDA/t grew at CAGR of 7.5% while volumes grew mere 1.3% due to capacity constraints and focus on nearby markets. Strong prices in the region has attracted meaningful surge in volumes from other regions. Increased supplies due to inflow from other regions and upcoming new capacities would keep margins under check.


    Outlook


    Given the tepid outlook on earnings growth due to capacity constraints and contraction in margins, we maintain Reduce rating with revised TP of Rs195 (earlier Rs200), EV/EBITDA of 7.0x FY24e.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Heidelberg Cement India #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: May 24, 2022 07:08 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.