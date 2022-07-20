Reduce Heidelberg Cement India; target of Rs 183: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Heidelberg Cement India

Heidelberg cement (HEIM) reported weak set of Q1FY23 earnings with miss of 18%/7% to our/consensus estimates (CE). EBITDA declined 27% YoY to Rs951mn (PLe:Rs1.16bn, CE:Rs1.02bn). Realisations came above our estimates. However, steeper than expected increase in costs and fall in volumes more than diluted the entire increase in realisations. We cut our EBITDA estimates for FY23e by 12%, largely due to lower margins. HEIM’s EBITDA/EPS grew at a CAGR of 9%/24% over FY17-FY22, predominantly led by revival in prices with consolidation in the central region. EBITDA/t grew at CAGR of 7.5% while volumes grew mere 1.3% due to capacity constraints and focus on nearby markets. Strong prices in the region has attracted meaningful surge in volumes from other regions. Increased supplies due to inflow from other regions and upcoming new capacities would keep margins under check.



Outlook

Given the tepid outlook on earnings growth due to capacity constraints and contraction in margins, we maintain Reduce rating with TP of Rs183, EV/EBITDA of 7.0x FY24e.

