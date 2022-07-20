English
    Reduce Heidelberg Cement India; target of Rs 183: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended reduce rating on Heidelberg Cement India with a target price of Rs 183 in its research report dated July 20, 2022.

    July 20, 2022 / 11:45 AM IST
     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Heidelberg Cement India


    Heidelberg cement (HEIM) reported weak set of Q1FY23 earnings with miss of 18%/7% to our/consensus estimates (CE). EBITDA declined 27% YoY to Rs951mn (PLe:Rs1.16bn, CE:Rs1.02bn). Realisations came above our estimates. However, steeper than expected increase in costs and fall in volumes more than diluted the entire increase in realisations. We cut our EBITDA estimates for FY23e by 12%, largely due to lower margins. HEIM’s EBITDA/EPS grew at a CAGR of 9%/24% over FY17-FY22, predominantly led by revival in prices with consolidation in the central region. EBITDA/t grew at CAGR of 7.5% while volumes grew mere 1.3% due to capacity constraints and focus on nearby markets. Strong prices in the region has attracted meaningful surge in volumes from other regions. Increased supplies due to inflow from other regions and upcoming new capacities would keep margins under check.



    Outlook


    Given the tepid outlook on earnings growth due to capacity constraints and contraction in margins, we maintain Reduce rating with TP of Rs183, EV/EBITDA of 7.0x FY24e.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 20, 2022 11:45 am
