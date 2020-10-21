172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-hdfc-life-insurance-company-target-of-rs-533-prabhudas-lilladher-5990371.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 21, 2020 01:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 533: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended reduce rating on HDFC Life Insurance Company with a target price of Rs 533 in its research report dated October 19, 2020.

Broker Research
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company


HDFC Life’s APE showed strong recovery in Q2 with growth of 25% YoY although on back of a strong growth in group business. On H1FY21 basis APE still remained in negative terrain with de-growth of 4%. Margins improved from Q1 levels by 120-130bps to 25.1% due to higher mix & growth in protection/Par and group business, although margins levers were still not showing full reflection. If put otherwise operating leverage has not played out with fixed cost still higher than APE growth. Operating ratios have held up with opex being benign but commissions up in line with business and variances have remained steady.


Outlook


We believe, company has able to manage growth & mix in a balanced way along with steady margins, although structural margin levers are still not visible yet for material upgrade. We retain REDUCE with TP of Rs533 (unchanged) based on 3.4x Sep-22 EV.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Oct 21, 2020 01:07 pm

tags #HDFC Life Insurance Company #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.