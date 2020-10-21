Reduce HDFC Life Insurance Company; target of Rs 533: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on HDFC Life Insurance Company

HDFC Life’s APE showed strong recovery in Q2 with growth of 25% YoY although on back of a strong growth in group business. On H1FY21 basis APE still remained in negative terrain with de-growth of 4%. Margins improved from Q1 levels by 120-130bps to 25.1% due to higher mix & growth in protection/Par and group business, although margins levers were still not showing full reflection. If put otherwise operating leverage has not played out with fixed cost still higher than APE growth. Operating ratios have held up with opex being benign but commissions up in line with business and variances have remained steady.

Outlook

We believe, company has able to manage growth & mix in a balanced way along with steady margins, although structural margin levers are still not visible yet for material upgrade. We retain REDUCE with TP of Rs533 (unchanged) based on 3.4x Sep-22 EV.

