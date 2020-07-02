App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2020 04:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Havells India; target of Rs 504: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended reduce rating on Havells India with a target price of Rs 504 in its research report dated June 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Havells India


Havells believes new opportunities will emerge in a post covid world. It continues to focus on tech, a recurring theme in its annual reports, while enhancing spend on R&D, incurring a 28% higher R&D spend of Rs.1bn in FY20. It has increased its dealer spread and localization in FY20, while employee count fell as part of cost rationalization.



Outlook


The company is debt-free and cash conversion was well managed at 28 days with good working capital management keeping the balance sheet healthy.



For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 04:42 pm

tags #Dolat Capital #Havells India #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.