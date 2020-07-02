Reduce Havells India; target of Rs 504: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Havells India

Havells believes new opportunities will emerge in a post covid world. It continues to focus on tech, a recurring theme in its annual reports, while enhancing spend on R&D, incurring a 28% higher R&D spend of Rs.1bn in FY20. It has increased its dealer spread and localization in FY20, while employee count fell as part of cost rationalization.

Outlook

The company is debt-free and cash conversion was well managed at 28 days with good working capital management keeping the balance sheet healthy.

