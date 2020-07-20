App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Gujarat Pipavav Port; target of Rs 75: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended reduce rating on Gujarat Pipavav Port with a target price of Rs 75 in its research report dated July 13, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Gujarat Pipavav Port


Gujarat Pipavav Annual Report echoes its strong business proposition despite the dependency of its business on the macros. The AR highlights the robust operational performance, though impacted by Covid. The company remains positive on market share tilting towards railways from road due to its reliable evacuation and cost efficient during the lockdown. Further it contemplates that imports to recover faster as they expect India to recover faster.



Outlook


Additionally, DFCC and upcoming projects like Dholera industrial region near Pipavav will provide good growth opportunities.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 11:25 am

tags #Dolat Capital #Gujarat Pipavav Port #Recommendations #Reduce

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.