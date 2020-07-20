Reduce Gujarat Pipavav Port; target of Rs 75: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Gujarat Pipavav Port

Gujarat Pipavav Annual Report echoes its strong business proposition despite the dependency of its business on the macros. The AR highlights the robust operational performance, though impacted by Covid. The company remains positive on market share tilting towards railways from road due to its reliable evacuation and cost efficient during the lockdown. Further it contemplates that imports to recover faster as they expect India to recover faster.

Outlook

Additionally, DFCC and upcoming projects like Dholera industrial region near Pipavav will provide good growth opportunities.







