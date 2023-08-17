English
    Reduce Endurance Technologies; target of Rs 1467: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Endurance Technologies with a target price of Rs 1467 in its research report dated August 11, 2023.

    August 17, 2023 / 11:02 AM IST
    HDFC Securities' research report on Endurance Technologies

    Endurance’s Q1 PAT at INR 1.6 bn was ahead of our estimate of INR 1.4bn, led by a better-than-expected performance in Europe even as the standalone performance was in line with estimates. While Endurance standalone outperformed the domestic auto industry, its Europe business underperformed the Europe auto industry for the second consecutive quarter. Going ahead, domestic 2W OEMs continue to see weak demand in both domestic and export markets and are likely to remain a key concern for Endurance. Further, while supply chain challenges seem to have eased out globally, the demand outlook remains weak in Europe, given the record-high inflation and rising interest rates in the region. On the back of a gradual decline in input costs and a reduction in energy costs in Europe, we factor in consolidated margin improvement to 14% by FY25E (from 11.8% in FY23).

    Outlook

    While we have factored in most of the key positives, the valuation at 28.8x FY25E earnings appears expensive. Reiterate REDUCE with a revised target of INR 1,467 (earlier INR 1,426), as we roll forward to June-25 EPS (unchanged target multiple of 25x).

    first published: Aug 17, 2023 10:50 am

