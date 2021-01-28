MARKET NEWS

Reduce Emami; target of Rs 425: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Emami with a target price of Rs 425 in its research report dated January 28, 2021.

January 28, 2021
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Emami


Emami delivered a strong set of numbers with revenue/EBITDA growth of 15/29% YoY (HSIE 12/23%). The growth was driven by a broad-based pick-up in discretionary demand and strong performance of the winter portfolio. Healthcare and Boroplus led the revenue growth and the winter portfolio benefited from channel filling, following the weak performance in 2QFY21 (- 39% YoY). Kesh King sustained its momentum with 16% YoY growth (base +18%). Strong performance in MT and e-comm also supported growth. International business performed well, led by SAARC and MENAP markets. EBITDA margin expansion was robust (400bps YoY) despite high RM inflation, as the company was able to execute its cost control initiatives. We expect Emami to sustain its growth, led by continued recovery in discretionary demand. While restoration of normal operations and RM inflation will bear down on margins, we expect EBITDA margin to remain healthy (but expansion may be muted in FY22).


Outlook


We increase EPS FY22/FY23 by ~4%. We value Emami at 25x P/E on Mar-23E EPS to derive a TP of Rs 425. Maintain REDUCE.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Emami #HDFC Securities #Recommendations #Reduce
first published: Jan 28, 2021 03:49 pm

