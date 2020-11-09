Reduce Emami; target of Rs 306: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Emami

Emami delivered a strong set of numbers with revenue/EBITDA growth of 11/33% YoY (HSIE 8/15%). The encouraging industry-wide pick-up for discretionary categories, Emami’s market share gain, and sharp demand for healthcare products drove the growth. The Health & Hygiene portfolio clocked 44% YoY growth (similar to Dabur). Kesh King clocked its highestever quarterly growth at 45% YoY. Winter portfolio was weak (-39% YoY) but channel filling is expected in 3Q. The international business performed well, led by SAARC and MENAP markets. Gross margin expansion along cost control surprised us on margin. We expect margin expansion to sustain in the ensuing quarters. We increase EPS estimate by 20/17/17% for FY21/FY22/FY23 owing to (1) quicker recovery in discretionary categories, (2) sustained demand for health products in the medium term, (3) suitable new launches for MT/ecomm, (4) strong demand for winter products and (5) gross margin expansion with cost control.

Outlook

We roll forward our target price to Sep-22E EPS and value Emami at 20x (18x earlier) P/E to derive a target price of Rs 306. Maintain REDUCE.

