Last Updated : Nov 19, 2020 12:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Eicher Motors; target of Rs 2100: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on Eicher Motors with a target price of Rs 2100 in its research report dated November 13, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Eicher Motors


Eicher reported 2QFY21 PAT at Rs 3.4bn (-34% YoY, up sharply QoQ). The OEM has rolled out the ‘Meteor 350cc’ on a new platform along with personalisation options (MIY), which is expected to be a ‘differentiator’. The new launch comes at a time when the competition is increasing – the Honda H’ness CB350 has just been launched. We value the RE business at 23x PE, which is at a 25% premium to the mass market OEMs.


Outlook


The stock is trading at 43.7/29.8x FY21/22E. We set a revised Sep-22 TP of Rs 2,100 (we are raising our FY22/23E by 5%). Key risks: Faster-than-expected economic pick-up, encouraging response to new launches.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 19, 2020 12:52 pm

