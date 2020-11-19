Reduce Eicher Motors; target of Rs 2100: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities' research report on Eicher Motors

Eicher reported 2QFY21 PAT at Rs 3.4bn (-34% YoY, up sharply QoQ). The OEM has rolled out the ‘Meteor 350cc’ on a new platform along with personalisation options (MIY), which is expected to be a ‘differentiator’. The new launch comes at a time when the competition is increasing – the Honda H’ness CB350 has just been launched. We value the RE business at 23x PE, which is at a 25% premium to the mass market OEMs.

Outlook

The stock is trading at 43.7/29.8x FY21/22E. We set a revised Sep-22 TP of Rs 2,100 (we are raising our FY22/23E by 5%). Key risks: Faster-than-expected economic pick-up, encouraging response to new launches.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.