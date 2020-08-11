Reduce DCB Bank; target of Rs 78: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital 's research report on DCB Bank

DCB Bank reported mixed performance during Q1FY21 as NII growth was low at 1% YoY, led by weak loan growth and softer NIM. It has reported 2% decline in profit at Rs 79 cr, due to higher provisions (+106% YoY). The Bank has provided Rs 32 cr towards Covid related contingencies and Rs 38 cr towards NPA provisions. Strong treasury gain (+139% YoY) and lower OPEX leading to operating profit growth of 15% YoY to Rs 191 cr. Moratorium book of the Bank declined to ~26% from 60% in phase 1.

Outlook

We maintain our Reduce rating with a revised target price of Rs 78.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

