Last Updated : Aug 11, 2020 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce DCB Bank; target of Rs 78: Arihant Capital

Arihant Capital recommended reduce rating on DCB Bank with a target price of Rs 78 in its research report dated August 10, 2020.

Arihant Capital 's research report on DCB Bank


DCB Bank reported mixed performance during Q1FY21 as NII growth was low at 1% YoY, led by weak loan growth and softer NIM. It has reported 2% decline in profit at Rs 79 cr, due to higher provisions (+106% YoY). The Bank has provided Rs 32 cr towards Covid related contingencies and Rs 38 cr towards NPA provisions. Strong treasury gain (+139% YoY) and lower OPEX leading to operating profit growth of 15% YoY to Rs 191 cr. Moratorium book of the Bank declined to ~26% from 60% in phase 1.



Outlook


We maintain our Reduce rating with a revised target price of Rs 78.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 11, 2020 12:43 pm

tags #Arihant Capital #DCB Bank #Recommendations #Reduce

