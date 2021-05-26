MARKET NEWS

Reduce Coromandel International target of Rs 700: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended reduce rating on Coromandel International with a target price of Rs 700 in its research report dated May 03, 2021.

May 26, 2021
 
 
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coromandel International


CRIN reported mixed results with topline flat @ Rs28.5bn YoY (PLe 8% degrowth), but EBITDA declined 33% YoY @ Rs2.6bn (PLe Rs 3.6 bn) driven by RM cost inflation. The company became net cash due to robust cash generation led by healthy performance in FY21, higher inflow of subsidy (recd Rs50bn in FY) and lower working capital driven by 34-day decline in receivables. CP segment clocked healthy topline growth, but margins were under marginal stress due to pricing pressure from international geographies. The segment continues to be on structural growth trajectory driven by rich product pipeline, expanding geographical presence and focus on expanding registrations. In FY22, we believe higher raw material cost will continue to be a concern as CRIN (& industry) may take sharp price increase to defend margins, yet lower pending subsidies and surplus cash will eventually aid profit (due to lower interest cost and higher other income).



Outlook


We have increased our topline/APAT by 7%/3.9% for FY22E and 1%/0% FY23E driven by higher realisations, lower finance cost and higher other income. But we reduce our EBITDA estimates by 1%/1.5% for FY22E/FY23E, roll over to FY23E earnings and increase our TP to Rs700 (Previous 675) based on 15x FY23E EPS of Rs46.7. Maintain REDUCE.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: May 26, 2021

