Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 04:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Coromandel International; target of Rs 676: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended reduce rating on Coromandel International with a target price of Rs 676 in its research report dated November 03, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Coromandel International


CRIN reported inline set of results with 5% decline in topline (PLe (5%)), 18% EBITDA growth (PLe 16%) and 17% increase in PAT (PLe 12%) but the segmental margin expansion was higher than anticipated in both segments. Sales & EBITDA mix stood at 86% & 84% respectively for Nutrient segment. CP segment is consistent on its structural growth trajectory with 25% & 66% growth in topline & profits respectively. Despite strong underlying demand in fertilisers, it will be a herculean task for CRIN to clock volume growth in 2H due to high base and its own capacity constraints.



Outlook


RM cost inflation may also reflect in financials by way of gross margin pressure 4Q onwards. Maintain reduce with a target price of Rs676 based on 15x Sep’22 EPS of Rs45.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 04:52 pm

tags #Coromandel International #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Reduce

