    Reduce Colgate-Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1515: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan recommended reduce rating on Colgate-Palmolive (India) with a target price of Rs 1515 in its research report date May 12, 2023.

    May 15, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
    Sharekhan's research report on Colgate-Palmolive (India)

    Colgate Palmolive (India) Limited’s (Colgate’s) Q4FY2023 performance was better than our as well as street’s expectation, with revenue growing by 3.7% (domestic business grew by 6%); OPM expanding by 46 bps to 33.5%; PBT growing by 9% y-o-y. Colgate’s revenue reported a muted CAGR of low single-digit over FY2016-FY2023. Management hopes for high single-digit growth with revamped strategies, focus on improving per capita consumption, and premiumisation to drive growth. OPM is expected to expand moderately in FY2024, as the company will be spending more on advertisements on the relaunch of core products and premium brands.


    Outlook

    We expect Colgate’s revenue and PAT to register a CAGR of just 6.8% and 7%, respectively, over FY2023-FY2025. The stock is trading at 40x/37x its FY2024E/25E EPS. We maintain our Reduce rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,515.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

