Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 04:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Colgate-Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1397: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended reduce rating on Colgate-Palmolive (India) with a target price of Rs 1397 in its research report dated July 06, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Colgate-Palmolive (India)


Colgate’s financial performance was steady until mid-March, until COVID-19 led lockdown impacted business operations. The company expects challenging market conditions and unfavourable macroeconomic conditions to continue.


Outlook


However, Colgate is well prepared to meet challenges ahead due to its strong financial position, continuous investment behind brands, innovative launches, strong brand equity, deepening distribution reach, rural focused initiatives and cost-saving measures.




For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 6, 2020 04:46 pm

tags #Colgate Palmolive (India) #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Reduce

