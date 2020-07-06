Reduce Colgate-Palmolive (India); target of Rs 1397: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Colgate-Palmolive (India)

Colgate’s financial performance was steady until mid-March, until COVID-19 led lockdown impacted business operations. The company expects challenging market conditions and unfavourable macroeconomic conditions to continue.

Outlook

However, Colgate is well prepared to meet challenges ahead due to its strong financial position, continuous investment behind brands, innovative launches, strong brand equity, deepening distribution reach, rural focused initiatives and cost-saving measures.



