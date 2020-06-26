App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Canara Bank; target of Rs 108: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Reduce rating on Canara Bank with a target price of Rs 108 in its research report dated June 25, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Canara Bank


Canara Bank reported a loss of Rs 32bn in 4QFY20 led by higher loan loss provisions as the bank provided more for existing NPAs, raising its PCR by 900bps QoQ to 51%. Despite asset classification benefit extended to Rs20bn of loans, slippages at 3.7% were elevated during the quarter. Moratorium at 17% of advances is lower than peer banks, however the approach to moratorium number makes it less comparable to peers Sub-par core earnings (PPoP/assets at 1.5%), elevated credit costs, and focus on merger could continue to pressurize earnings over the medium term.



Outlook


We have a REDUCE recommendation on the stock with a TP of Rs108, valuing it at 0.6x of FY22E P/ABV.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in on June 30 at 11am to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 26, 2020 06:00 pm

tags #Canara Bank #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Reduce

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Haryana govt caps COVID-19 treatment cost in private hospitals

Haryana govt caps COVID-19 treatment cost in private hospitals

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

Notice sent to Jaipur hospital for conducting trials of Patanjali drug on COVID-19 patients

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

most popular

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

A hawkish opposition to Chinese imports is ill-founded

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

COVID-19 crisis: RBI may agree to one-time loan restructuring scheme for stressed borrowers

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Why HUL might not withdraw Fair & Lovely — nearly Rs 4,100 crore annual revenue from India alone

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.