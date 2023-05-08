Reduce Britannia Industries; target of Rs 4150: HDFC Securities

reduce

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Britannia Industries

Britannia’s Q4FY23 net revenue grew by 11% YoY vs our expectation of 14%. Volume growth was c.3% (four-year CAGR at 4%). BRIT continued to strengthen its market leadership, led by (1) distribution and marketing initiatives; (2) portfolio innovation; and (3) cost efficiencies. Aided by the softening RM basket and PLI benefits, GM saw a sharp expansion of 690/120bps YoY/QoQ to 44.9% (HSIE 42%)—an all-time high GM. EBITDA margin expanded by 440/40bps YoY/QoQ to 19.9% (HSIE 17.3%). EBITDA grew by 46% YoY (HSIE 27%) to INR 8bn. Adjusting for PLI benefits of INR 900mn, EBITDA and PAT were largely in line with our estimates.



Outlook

BRIT will continue to focus on (1) consistent product launches; (2) distribution expansion; (3) marketing campaigns; and (4) tactical pricing actions to gain market share. We value Britannia at 40x P/E on Mar-25 EPS to derive a target price of INR 4,150. Maintain REDUCE.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Britannia Industries - 07 -05 - 2023 - hdfc