MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Reduce Blue Star; target of Rs 730: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Blue Star with a target price of Rs 730 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 03, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Blue Star


Sales came in-line (Exhibit 1) at Rs11.2bn, down by 9% YoY; led by revenue decline of 23% YoY in electromechanical segment. The key positive was the 17% growth in the unitary cooling segment along with strong EBIT margin expansion. While revenues came in line, EBIDTA and PAT were better aided by lower operating and interest costs. Balance sheet was well managed with strong cash flows which has helped reduce debt. The AC business has normalized in Q3 and this trend is expected to continue in Q4. Also, there is an anticipated incremental demand for domestic AC makers with the imported AC ban impact being felt. In the projects business, the company is judicious in execution with a focus on cash flows


Outlook


Blue star is well prepared to meet Q4 stocking with its supply requirements taken care of fully in Q3 itself. We maintain our estimates and retain our Reduce rating, with a TP of Rs730 valuing stock at a PER of 32x for Sep-22E.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Blue Star #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Reduce
first published: Feb 3, 2021 04:49 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Union Budget impact: Will the pattern of the CBSE Board Exams change from 2023?

Future Wise | Union Budget impact: Will the pattern of the CBSE Board Exams change from 2023?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.