Reduce Blue Star; target of Rs 730: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Blue Star

Sales came in-line (Exhibit 1) at Rs11.2bn, down by 9% YoY; led by revenue decline of 23% YoY in electromechanical segment. The key positive was the 17% growth in the unitary cooling segment along with strong EBIT margin expansion. While revenues came in line, EBIDTA and PAT were better aided by lower operating and interest costs. Balance sheet was well managed with strong cash flows which has helped reduce debt. The AC business has normalized in Q3 and this trend is expected to continue in Q4. Also, there is an anticipated incremental demand for domestic AC makers with the imported AC ban impact being felt. In the projects business, the company is judicious in execution with a focus on cash flows

Outlook

Blue star is well prepared to meet Q4 stocking with its supply requirements taken care of fully in Q3 itself. We maintain our estimates and retain our Reduce rating, with a TP of Rs730 valuing stock at a PER of 32x for Sep-22E.

