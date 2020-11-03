172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-blue-star-target-of-rs-640-dolat-capital-market-6052651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Blue Star; target of Rs 640: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Blue Star with a target price of Rs 640 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Blue Star


Q2 was a gradual improvement over Q1 with revenues down 28% YoY, driven by a dip of 16% in the unitary cooling business at Rs3bn. The project business was down 31%, impacted due to sites with sites operating at 65-70% levels in Q2 as they open up. While revenues came in line, EBIDTA and PAT were better than estimates (Exhibit 1). Both the businesses are expected to show improvement as the economy opens up, with company expecting better H2 margins. The AC business is expected to normalize by Q4FY21, which is the next big quarter for the RAC industry, with Q3 expected to operate at 90% of last year levels.


Outlook


We change our estimates following the H1 results and also roll forward to Sep-22E. We retain our Reduce rating, with a TP of Rs640 valuing stock at a PER of 28x for Sep-22E.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:56 pm

tags #Blue Star #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Reduce

