English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce BHEL; target of Rs 67: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher recommended reduce rating on BHEL with a target price of Rs 67 in its research report dated May 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 29, 2023 / 03:03 PM IST
    reduce

    reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on BHEL

    BHEL reported a revenue growth of 2.1% to Rs82.3bn, with Adj. EBITDA margins coming in at ~7.5% in Q4FY23 vs 3.8% in Q4FY22 (adjusting for net provision). FY23 order inflows came in at Rs235bn (flat YoY) and order book stands at Rs913bn (4.1x FY23 revenue). Thermal power ordering is witnessing a pickup, after a gap of three years owing to rising power demand. BHEL is favorably placed in ~3700MW of orders. Additionally, projects of ~6000MW are under bidding stage for Yamunanagar, Adani Mundra, Talabira and Nayveli, which augurs well for BHEL in the medium term. While in industrial segment management targets to gradually increase its revenue contribution (~21% as of FY23), owing to strong traction witnessed in defence (SRGM for Navy), railways (strong Vande Bharat prospects), nuclear and hydro. We believe, pickup in thermal power orders and companies focus on diversification in segments such as railways, defence, nuclear, hydro augurs well for company in long term. However, execution pace, operational efficiency and margins in near term will be closely watched. The stock is trading at PE of 31.1x/17.7x FY24/25E. Upgrade to ‘Reduce’.


    Outlook

    We roll forward to FY25E and upgrade to ‘Reduce’ (Sell earlier) with revised TP of Rs67 (Rs36 earlier) valuing it at 15x FY25E (12x FY24E), factoring in gradual revival of thermal tendering and execution pace.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    BHEL - 28 -05 - 2023 - prabhu

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #BHEL #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: May 29, 2023 03:03 pm