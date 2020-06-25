App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 11:00 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 54: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended Reduce rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 54 in its research report dated June 25, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Bank of Baroda


BoB reported a loss at PBT level of of Rs17.2bn in 4QFY20 led by higher provisions, though tax reversal resulted in a PAT of Rs5bn. Slippages were lower at 2.6%, partly benefitting from asset quality standstill on overdue accounts. Higher recoveries were driven by one large recovery of Rs25bn. Moratorium by value stood at ~55% in June. Higher moratorium levels are partly attributable to opt-out extended to borrowers. BoB stands out for its conservative recognition and provisioning practices (PCR at 69%). However, with sub-par core earnings (PPoP/assets at 1.8%) and elevated credit costs over the medium term, we expected profitability to remain weak. We lower our RoA estimates to 0.1%/0.4% for FY21E/22E, factoring in the benefit of standard provision buffers (Rs27bn) in FY21E credit costs.



Outlook



We have a REDUCE recommendation on the stock with a TP of Rs54, valuing it at 0.6x of FY22E P/ABV.




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment ecisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


LIVE WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Watch Now!
Read More
First Published on Jun 25, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Reduce

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India COVID-19 update: Number of active cases stands at 1.8 lakh; recovery rate is over 57%

India COVID-19 update: Number of active cases stands at 1.8 lakh; recovery rate is over 57%

Gold slips from near eight-year peak as virus surge drives cash hunt

Gold slips from near eight-year peak as virus surge drives cash hunt

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

Coronavirus treatment | Potential donors for plasma therapy either reluctant or difficult to trace

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

Coronavirus pandemic | 10 million COVID-19 cases by next week likely: WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

India-China Border Tension | Government’s communication has been limited, confused and confusing

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Who is affected by Donald Trump's suspension of foreign work visas?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.