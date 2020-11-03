172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|reduce-bank-of-baroda-target-of-rs-47-dolat-capital-market-6052621.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 04:56 PM IST

Reduce Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 47: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market recommended reduce rating on Bank of Baroda with a target price of Rs 47 in its research report dated October 29, 2020.

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Bank of Baroda


BoB reported better than expected with NII and PPoP growth of 7% and 4% YoY respectively led by elevated treasury gains (doubled QoQ to 10bn), healthy recoveries from WO pool. PAT benefitted from low provisions. NIM was sequentially higher by 30 bps to 2.86% due to lower slippages at 2% (including standstill NPAs) and improved spreads. Without standstill on NPAs, gross NPAs would be at 9.33% against 9.39% in Q1FY21. The bank made 20% provisions against standstill loans.


Outlook


Tweaking our estimates and rolling over to Sep22E, we maintain REDUCE call with a TP of Rs47, valuing the bank at 0.4x of Sep-22E P/ABV. Provisioning.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 04:56 pm

tags #Bank Of Baroda #Dolat Capital Market #Recommendations #Reduce

