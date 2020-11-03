Reduce Bank of Baroda; target of Rs 47: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Bank of Baroda

BoB reported better than expected with NII and PPoP growth of 7% and 4% YoY respectively led by elevated treasury gains (doubled QoQ to 10bn), healthy recoveries from WO pool. PAT benefitted from low provisions. NIM was sequentially higher by 30 bps to 2.86% due to lower slippages at 2% (including standstill NPAs) and improved spreads. Without standstill on NPAs, gross NPAs would be at 9.33% against 9.39% in Q1FY21. The bank made 20% provisions against standstill loans.

Outlook

Tweaking our estimates and rolling over to Sep22E, we maintain REDUCE call with a TP of Rs47, valuing the bank at 0.4x of Sep-22E P/ABV. Provisioning.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.