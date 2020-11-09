Reduce Balkrishna Industries; target of Rs 1536: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Balkrishna Industries

BIL surprised with strong volume growth and margin expansion in Q2FY21. While revenue grew 47.4% YoY (led by 35.5% volume growth and 9% ASP) to Rs 15.78bn, EBITDA jumped 101% to Rs 5.37bn driven by 900bps expansion in reported margins at 34%. Management stated that retail sales are strong across regions led by strong demand for Agriculture tyres. Channel inventory is lower than normal. However, the company remains cautious for H2 volume growth due to the second wave of Covid in Europe and guided for marginal growth for FY21. The management will focus on existing geographies of Europe, USA and India, and other potential markets like Russia and Australia to drive growth over the next 2-3 years. We expect BKT to register 11% revenue growth over FY21-23E driven by higher market share in the replacement segment, increase in wallet share in OTR segment, expansion in new geographies and focus on improving OEM share. We expect margins would taper off in 2H owing to increase in natural rubber prices. The company has guided margin to be in the range of 28-30% in medium to long term. Management is considering brownfield capex to further increase capacity in a phased manner. BIL has given a capex guidance of Rs 7bn (excl brownfield expansion) for FY21 (of which Rs 3.5bn incurred in H1). We like BIL's 1) export oriented business model and 2) labor cost advantage vs global peers. We expect FCF to improve significantly from FY21 onwards with capex for Waluj and Bhuj facility.

Outlook

We expect EPS to grow at 13% over FY20-23E driven by 9% volume growth. However, the premium valuation captures the strong FCF-generating capability and possible medium market share gains for BKT in the global OHT market. We change our rating from Accumulate to Reduce with a TP Rs 1,536 (22x FY23E EPS).

