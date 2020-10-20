Reduce Bajaj Consumer Care; target of Rs 197: Dolat Capital Market

Dolat Capital Market's research report on Bajaj Consumer Care

BCCL’s Q2FY21 results exceeded our estimate. Revenue was a beat as urban performance was ahead of anticipation. During Q2FY21, overall revenues increased by 3.8% YoY driven by 9.6% in general trade but was impacted by 26.7% decline in alternate trades. MT was impacted significantly due to entry restrictions in stores, closure of malls and local lockdowns. GM contracted by 70bps primarily due to adverse sales mix during the quarter. However, sequential improvement in GM was a positive.

Outlook

Going ahead, we believe that the BCCL’s volumes and margins would remain under pressure due to anticipated down trading. As Q2FY21 results were ahead of our anticipation, we have upward revised our FY21E (+19.6%) and FY22E EPS (+17.8%) estimates to factor in normalization of sales in most of the regions. We have introduced FY23E estimates with EPS of Rs 16.4. We value the stock at 12x FY23E EPS and revise TP to Rs 197. Upgrade to Reduce (from SELL earlier).

