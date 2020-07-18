App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Avenue Supermarts; target of Rs 2100: Geojit

Geojit recommended recommended reduce rating on Avenue Supermarts with a target price of Rs 2100 in its research report dated July 13, 2020.

Geojit's research report on Avenue Supermarts


We downgrade DMart to Reduce rating with new Target of Rs2,100 (Rs2,400 earlier) factoring Covid-led impact on growth and expensive valuation. Q1FY20 revenue de-grew by ~34%YoY and PAT de-grew by 85%YoY. Gross/EBITDA/PAT margins declined by 240bps/750bps/450bps to 13.7%/2.8%/1.3%. Covid-19 led restrictions has significantly impacted the operations of the stores, footfalls, supply chain and new store construction. DMart added only 2 stores in Q1FY20, Vs 8 YoY. With more relaxation in restrictions, DMart’s sales started to recover by 80% or more of pre-Covid sales wherever allowed to operate. DMart’s 36% of the stores are in Maharashtra (highest Covid cases). However, due to ongoing uncertainties around Covid spread, discretionary consumption (non-FMCG) continues to be under pressure which will negatively impact gross margin. We expect new store additions will be significantly lower in FY21 on YoY basis but to ramp up in FY22. The company is using proceeds from recent QIP (Rs.4098cr) for debt reduction and expansion.



Outlook


Expect revenue/PAT to grow at 15%/17% CAGR, value DMart on a DCF basis to arrive at a target of Rs2,100 implying P/E of 74x on FY22EPS.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 18, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #Avenue Supermarts #Geojit #Recommendations #Reduce

